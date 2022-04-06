Xponance Inc. Buys 2,267 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.33. 9,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.