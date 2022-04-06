Xponance Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Blackstone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,433 shares of company stock worth $47,472,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

