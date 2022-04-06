Xponance Inc. Buys 8,590 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,491. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

