Xponance Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE BR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 14,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

