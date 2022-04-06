Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.60. 25,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,863. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

