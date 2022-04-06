Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,965,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.93 and its 200-day moving average is $428.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.