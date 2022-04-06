Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.07. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,257. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average of $255.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

