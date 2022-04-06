Xponance Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,627. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.