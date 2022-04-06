YAM V3 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,264.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $129,264.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,206,708 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,683 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

