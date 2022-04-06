Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.