Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 20,500 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

YELP opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $27,391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yelp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

