Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of FR stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.