Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,674 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

