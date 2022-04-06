Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

