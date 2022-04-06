Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,356 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

