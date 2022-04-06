Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,396 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

