Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

JBT opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

