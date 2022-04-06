Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

