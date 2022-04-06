Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.40 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

