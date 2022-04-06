Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

