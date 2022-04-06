Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,500.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,492.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,659.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

