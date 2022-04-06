Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,550,847 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

