Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 143,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

