Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

