Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,310 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

