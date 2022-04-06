Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,421 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

