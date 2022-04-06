Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,847 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

