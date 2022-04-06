Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Targa Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

