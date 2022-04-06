Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

