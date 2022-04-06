Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 133.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

