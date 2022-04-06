Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EQT by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in EQT by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.