Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) to announce $123.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.38 million and the lowest is $122.23 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $63.17. 793,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

