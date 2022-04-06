Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $440.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the highest is $444.83 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JBT traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. 174,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,795. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.
John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.