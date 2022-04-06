Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Lannett posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 434,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 26.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $754,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

