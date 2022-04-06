Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.67). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $928,112 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,600,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

