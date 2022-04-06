Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PHAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 468,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,944. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 312,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

