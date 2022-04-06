Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report $29.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $152.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,397. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.