Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 3,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 872,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 325,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $8,048,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

