Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report $40.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $167.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $169.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

