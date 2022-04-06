Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.77). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,190 shares of company stock worth $2,402,059. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Insmed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.44 on Friday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.