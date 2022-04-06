Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 12,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,833. The stock has a market cap of $711.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

