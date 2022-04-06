Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,977. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

