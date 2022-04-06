Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.97. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 170,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,367. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

