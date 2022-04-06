Zacks: Analysts Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 394,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,118,610.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

