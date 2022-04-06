Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $401.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.59 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

TPIC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.