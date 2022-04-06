Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
