Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.74 Million

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will report $533.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.66 million and the highest is $552.71 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $34,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.