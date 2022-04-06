Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,299. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

