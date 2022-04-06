Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Community Bank System has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,905,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.