Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,038.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,238,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,552. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

